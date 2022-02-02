iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 465,736 shares.The stock last traded at $53.54 and had previously closed at $53.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,785,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 269,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $10,994,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.