iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,533. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

