iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,565. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

