iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.35 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

