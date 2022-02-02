iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 24,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 72,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.