iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,776. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39.

