iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTG)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 5,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,390. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14.

