iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 5,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 90,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.