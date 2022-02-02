iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 23,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

