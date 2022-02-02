iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 20,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.04.

