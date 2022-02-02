iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94.

