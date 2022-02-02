iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 3,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

