iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

EMB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,330. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $114.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

