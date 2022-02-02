iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $77.26. 882,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 814,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

