iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17. 4,498,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,886,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

