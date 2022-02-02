iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 17,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 75,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

