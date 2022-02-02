iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,944 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,411.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 280,796 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8,417.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 63,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

