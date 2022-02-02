iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,944 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

