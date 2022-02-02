iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.04

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $26.81. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 1,252,849 shares.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,364,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

