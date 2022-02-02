iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU)’s share price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $102.13. Approximately 1,434,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,924,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.