iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 17,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,458. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

