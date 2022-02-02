iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.09 and last traded at $124.83. 1,101,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,651,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26.

