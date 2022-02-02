iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 122,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,859 shares.The stock last traded at $19.29 and had previously closed at $19.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 393,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.