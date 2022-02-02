Ispolink (ISP) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.66 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $3.86 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

