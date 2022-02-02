Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Head to Head Comparison

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharecare and Italk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Italk 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.10%. Italk has a consensus target price of $5.03, indicating a potential upside of 214.58%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Italk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and Italk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Italk has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Italk N/A -60.81% -18.89%

Summary

Sharecare beats Italk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

