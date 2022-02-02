Italo Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $13,406.57 and approximately $884.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 96.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.66 or 0.07111989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,417.71 or 0.99868176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.