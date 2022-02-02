Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.84 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

