ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74. ITT has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

