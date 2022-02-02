Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years.

IVH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

