Ixcoin Price Reaches $0.0961 on Top Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,239,105 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.