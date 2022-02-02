JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Shares Down 0.8%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

