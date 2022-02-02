Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $139.90. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,865. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

