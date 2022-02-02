Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Renault in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Renault stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

