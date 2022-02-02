Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $203.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,960.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,828.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,002.02 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

