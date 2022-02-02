Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

