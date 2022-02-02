Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 257,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,289. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
