Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 257,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,289. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

