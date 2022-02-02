Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 30.4% in January

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,083. Jiuzi has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.