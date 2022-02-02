John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 48,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

