Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

