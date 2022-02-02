Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

