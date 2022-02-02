Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

JCI traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $81.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

