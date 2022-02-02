JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $446.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.