JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 462 ($6.21). 407,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 395,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($6.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £729.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 456.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.33.

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Gay Collins purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £561.44 ($754.83).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

