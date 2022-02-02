Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 8 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $742.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.