Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 8 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $742.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
