Karura Hits Market Cap of $39.92 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004851 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded up 8% against the dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $39.92 million and $1.34 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars.

