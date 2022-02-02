Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00184471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00382270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

