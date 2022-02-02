Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

