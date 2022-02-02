Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.