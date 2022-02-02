Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

