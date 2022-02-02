Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $146,557,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $560.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.75 and a 200 day moving average of $581.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

